Community Comes Together in Upstate NY To Make One Boy’s Cool Wish Come True

A community came together, lining the streets to make one boy's cool wish come true.

Logan Baugh of Oswego County was born with Dravet Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy. His birthday wish was to enjoy a cabin stay in the mountains and be part of the festivities at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.

The annual Winter Carnival came to an end on February 13, but the town brought it back for one special day - the day Logan turned 13.

For his birthday, Logan boarded the Winter Carnival float for a parade down the Saranac Lake streets escorted by the Police, Fire Departments, and St. Bernard’s School marchers. People lined the parade route holding signs to honor Logan on his big day.

Credit - Meachele Manchester via Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Credit - Meachele Manchester via Saranac Lake Winter Carnival loading...

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival not only celebrated Logan Day with a parade but there was also a mini ice castle made in his honor. "The local folks didn't just welcome him, they welcomed him with his own parade and ice castle," Make a Wish Northeast New York said.

Credit - Meachele Manchester via Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Credit - Meachele Manchester via Saranac Lake Winter Carnival loading...

The outpouring of support and love from the community was felt by the entire Baugh family. "He and his family were nearly overwhelmed by the fantastic turnout in his honor," said the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival committee.

It warms my heart to see so many people going out of their way to make one person feel special. If only there were more people in the world like this.

Take a look at Logan's big day in Saranac Lake thanks to Meachele Manchester who captured the special moment.

Community Comes Together To Make One Boy's Cool Wish Come True A community came together, lining the streets in Saranac Lake to make one boy's cool wish come true.

This Year's Winter Carnival Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is Totally Tubular This year's Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is like totally tubular man. The finishing touches are being put on the 80s themed palace for the annual Winter Carnival.



Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace Over the Years Take a look back at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace over the last few years.