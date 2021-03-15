Good news! The Dave and Busters location inside Destiny USA in Syracuse has finally set a date to open back up their gaming floor to customers.

Known for their great food and entertaining environment, Dave and Busters has been open for a little while now for food and beverage only. Now, beginning March 26th, the fun will resume as patrons will soon be able to dine in and game on at the same time.

“Excitement is an understatement of how we feel about our third floor entertainment venues reopening,” said Nikita Jankowski, Director of Marketing for Destiny USA. “Since Destiny USA reopened last summer, some of the top questions we’ve received have been about the reopening of Dave & Buster’s and WonderWorks and third floor entertainment in general. We are ecstatic and we are ready. Our guests are ready.”

The franchise has adopted the phrase "we're all about good, clean fun." This comes from the safety protocols that they've developed in a COVID era of operation. Those include:

Masks are required for all guests, and gloves are available upon request

Dedicated staff to sanitize tables & games regularly

Strict adherence to all local guidelines for health and safety

Self-serve hand sanitizer stations available

Team members wearing masks & gloves

Team member health & temperature checks prior to starting shifts

Tables at least 6ft apart for social distancing

Suspended use of some games for social distancing

1-time use disposable menus

Dave and Busters is currently open Sunday through Saturday from noon until 9 pm.

For more information, visit daveandbusters.com.

[CNY CENTRAL]