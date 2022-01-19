New York Quickly Becoming East Coast Gambling Mecca

The Associated Press is reporting that New York likely surpassed New Jersey for the top spot in the U.S. sports betting market during the first two weekends mobile bets were offered.

The January 18 reports attributes the assessment to a company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are.

GeoComply Solutions recorded 17.9 million transactions last weekend in New York, up from 17.2 million the weekend before.

The data records the amount of times the company was called on to verify a customer’s location. It's considered a good indicator for at least a minimum level of sports betting activity.

New Jersey's level of activity also increased over that same period, but trailed New York.

Meanwhile, the New York State Gaming commission is poised to approve licensing three more casinos in the state, expected to be located in the New York City area.

Officials say gambling in the state is proving to be a good money-maker. Revenues from the casinos in upstate regions have helped the state’s bottom line over the past several years and State Senate Gaming Chair Joe Addabbo says the first weekend of online betting brought in $3.7 million, the same amount that sports betting brought in over the two previous years when it was only allowed in-person at licensed casinos and betting parlors.

