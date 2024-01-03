Hold Your Noses! Manure Expo Plopping into Central New York

Talk about a literal sh*t show.

The aromatic extravaganza known as the North American Manure Expo (NAME) is making its debut in Central New York this summer.

This unique agricultural trade show will take place from July 17-18 in the New York town of Springport -- about 10 miles southwest of Auburn in Cayuga County.

(Oh boy, July... should be nice and ripe.)

The Expo is a collaboration between the Cornell University College of Agriculture & Life Sciences PRO-DAIRY program along with the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils program.

According to their official website, the expo will include educational talks from industry professionals and showcases of the latest cutting-edge manure technology.

Talk about a crap-tivating good time.

A REAL WHO'S 'POO' OF MANURE ENTHUSIASTS

Attendees at the Manure Expo include:

• Professional manure handlers, applicators and brokers

• Dairy, livestock and poultry producers and professionals

• Handlers of both liquid and solid manures

• Crop consultants and nutrient management specialists

• Compost managers

• Custom operators

• Agricultural support industry

• Extension and agency personnel

WHY MANURE IS IMPORTANT

We may not love the smell, but the benefits of using manure in the context of sustainable farming practices cannot be overstated. Not only is a cost-effective, nutrient-rich fertilizer, but it also plays a crucial role in promoting healthy soil structure.

Get ready to hold your nose and dive deep, deep, DEEP into all things dung. Let's just maybe not invite Biff Tannen... he hates manure.

