Hold Your Noses! Manure Expo Plopping into Central New York

Hold Your Noses! Manure Expo Plopping into Central New York

Canva

Talk about a literal sh*t show.

The aromatic extravaganza known as the North American Manure Expo (NAME) is making its debut in Central New York this summer.

Canva
loading...

This unique agricultural trade show will take place from July 17-18 in the New York town of Springport -- about 10 miles southwest of Auburn in Cayuga County.

(Oh boy, July... should be nice and ripe.)

The Expo is a collaboration between the Cornell University College of Agriculture & Life Sciences PRO-DAIRY program along with the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils program.

Canva
loading...

According to their official website, the expo will include educational talks from industry professionals and showcases of the latest cutting-edge manure technology.

Talk about a crap-tivating good time.

A REAL WHO'S 'POO' OF MANURE ENTHUSIASTS

Attendees at the Manure Expo include:

• Professional manure handlers, applicators and brokers
• Dairy, livestock and poultry producers and professionals
• Handlers of both liquid and solid manures
• Crop consultants and nutrient management specialists
• Compost managers
• Custom operators
• Agricultural support industry
• Extension and agency personnel

WHY MANURE IS IMPORTANT

We may not love the smell, but the benefits of using manure in the context of sustainable farming practices cannot be overstated. Not only is a cost-effective, nutrient-rich fertilizer, but it also plays a crucial role in promoting healthy soil structure.

Get ready to hold your nose and dive deep, deep, DEEP into all things dung. Let's just maybe not invite Biff Tannen... he hates manure.

via GIPHY

Dairy Farm Life

The life and times on a dairy farm.

Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Inside Look at Grassy Cow Dairy

Get an inside look at the Grassy Cow Dairy Farm in Remsen, New York.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Jim O'Leary's mom and cow were a part of the legend of the Great Chicago Fire. His mansion still stands in Chicago.

The Great Chicago Fire of 1871, Mrs. O'Leary's cow, Mrs. O'Leary's son's mansion still stands on West Garfield Boulevard in Chicago and was for sale, Jim O'Leary ran a saloon and gambling establishment, on Halsted Street.

Gallery Credit: Zillow.com

Filed Under: north american manure expo, Utica News
Categories: Events, New York News, News, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR