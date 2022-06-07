You now have a rare opportunity to own a beautiful barn with a rich history in Upstate New York.

Take a look at the Issac Crippen house, an impressive 1830's Greek Revival Farmhouse with beautiful barns on the property. The farm is located in Penfield, a quick 10 minute drive east from Rochester.

"The property was exquisitely cared for by George and Kay Shaw for many years, a couple who loved history and Americana," said photographer John Kucko, who featured the 5 acre property on several occasions. "I have photographed this place, pictures and videos, more than any barn I’ve ever showcased."

Inside the home is a large walk-in country kitchen with floor to ceiling storage, a warm fire place, and plenty of space to prepare meals. The dining room has its own fireplace and is the ideal spot to host any gathering large or small.

Up the mahogany staircase is three bedrooms, an en-suite half bath, and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor. In the basement is a wide-open room, perfect for entertaining or to transform into your personal man cave.

Outside you'll find the jaw-dropping 2 story barn, along with a garage and other outbuildings. This gives ample opportunities to store any of your outdoor equipment or extra supplies.

"Barns like this just don’t come onto the marketplace much anymore, this is truly an iconic property."

The home dates all the way back to 1830 and originally served as a dairy farm back in the day. Keller Williams Realty has the property listed for $350,000.

Penfield Barn For Sale

