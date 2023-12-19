Former Oneida Coffee Shop is Auctioning Off its Contents

An upcoming commercial auction happening tomorrow could inspire that fledgling barista to open their own coffee shop.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The former HipSTIR Cafe, at 125 Farrier Ave in Oneida, New York, is auctioning off its assets on Wednesday, Dec. 20th from 10am to 5pm.

estatesales.net estatesales.net loading...

HipStir Cafe originally opened in December 2016 in downtown Oneida. For several years, it was a popular lunch spot to grab a cup of joe and a bite to eat. The COVID-19 pandemic proved difficult for the upstart eatery, although its faithful clientele helped keep it afloat far longer than some.

estatesales.net estatesales.net loading...

The auction is being handled by Brzostek's Auction Service, Inc, whose listing says $100,000 worth of restaurant equipment and furniture will be sold.

Some of the items being auctioned include:

6 burner Vulcan oven/range w/ warming shelf

double SouthBend Gas SL Series convection oven

Hobart SS 2-door refrigerator

True SS single door refrigerator

SS single bay sink & work table

SS commercial slicer

Presto counter top fryer

Panini machine

200 lb. ice maker

Commercial microwave

Glass door cooler

Whirlpool chest freezer

30+ metal chairs

Pedestal wooden tables

Pedestal wooden high top tables

2 antique oak arm chairs

4 pleather arm chairs

Juice press

Pots & pans

Holiday decorations

Blendtec blender

Robo coupe food processor

Food scale

and much more

estatesales.net estatesales.net loading...

For the original listing and to see pictures of what's being auctioned tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 20th, click here.

There are still some great spots in our area to get your caffeine fix. Check out 7 below:

Top 7 Places To Get Great Gourmet Coffee Around Utica National Gourmet Coffee day is January 18th. You can celebrate by getting your own cup of gourmet coffee from a local shop. Here's a list of the top rated coffee shops in Utica. Gallery Credit: Carl