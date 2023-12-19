Former Oneida Coffee Shop is Auctioning Off its Contents

Former Oneida Coffee Shop is Auctioning Off its Contents

An upcoming commercial auction happening tomorrow could inspire that fledgling barista to open their own coffee shop.

The former HipSTIR Cafe, at 125 Farrier Ave in Oneida, New York, is auctioning off its assets on Wednesday, Dec. 20th from 10am to 5pm.

HipStir Cafe originally opened in December 2016 in downtown Oneida. For several years, it was a popular lunch spot to grab a cup of joe and a bite to eat. The COVID-19 pandemic proved difficult for the upstart eatery, although its faithful clientele helped keep it afloat far longer than some.

The auction is being handled by Brzostek's Auction Service, Inc, whose listing says $100,000 worth of restaurant equipment and furniture will be sold.

Some of the items being auctioned include:

  • 6 burner Vulcan oven/range w/ warming shelf
  • double SouthBend Gas SL Series convection oven
  • Hobart SS 2-door refrigerator
  • True SS single door refrigerator
  • SS single bay sink & work table
  • SS commercial slicer
  • Presto counter top fryer
  • Panini machine
  • 200 lb. ice maker
  • Commercial microwave
  • Glass door cooler
  • Whirlpool chest freezer
  • 30+ metal chairs
  • Pedestal wooden tables
  • Pedestal wooden high top tables
  • 2 antique oak arm chairs
  • 4 pleather arm chairs
  • Juice press
  • Pots & pans
  • Holiday decorations
  • Blendtec blender
  • Robo coupe food processor
  • Food scale
  • and much more
For the original listing and to see pictures of what's being auctioned tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 20th, click here. 

