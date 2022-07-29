A profanity-filled food order at one Central New York restaurant has gone viral and we have more questions than answers.

Sometimes when employees at Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York answer the phone, they get to hear the tail end of the conversation the person is having. "Most of the time it’s someone going over the order one last time before calling it in," Gino's shared on Facebook. "Sometimes it’s not that at all. Sometimes, you hear something that makes you laugh so hard, you cry."

“Dylan, I swear to whatever God is listening…I don’t care, I don’t give a f@ck. I don’t have any f@cks left to give you. You have sapped me of all my f@cks. Because of you, I have to ration my f@cks. Can I keep just one f@ck for myself and my own wellbeing? Please, just leave me my one last remaining f@ck…..oh, hi! Can I order a Chicken BLT sandwich?”

Once the employees stopped laughing, the woman apologized. "We told her she made our entire day and thanked her through the tears in our eyes."

The only thing better than the phone call is the comments that followed.

Donna Houde Williams - "At least Dylan can't say she didn't give a Fu#%."

Jen Searle - "This woman is now my spirit animal. And as a mother of a teenage boy, I feel her pain."

Bri Lane - "I will kindly donate 3 of my own F*&%s to this woman but she is not allowed to give ANY to Dylan."

Blaire Sully -" I'm nearly drained of F$*&s to give, do you accept partial F$#@s as donations? I can donate one "fu"

Dawn M Case - "We all have been a victim of a Dylan at some point in life."

Jeanette Jelfo - "I've never needed to know anything so badly than to know what the heck Dylan has been doing."

We're with you, Jeanette. Who is Dylan and what did he do? Inquiring minds want to know.

Who's Dylan

Not only were there hundreds of comments about Dylan on Facebook, Gino's was inundated with phone calls too. "We’ve had men/women calling the restaurant all night and saying they’re Dylan and explaining why they were being yelled at by the woman on the phone.

Credit - Gino's Cheese Steak & Onion via Facebook Credit - Gino's Cheese Steak & Onion via Facebook loading...

The calls were coming in so fast the staff couldn’t answer the phone to take orders. "We have 59 messages all saying they’re “Dylan” with a different crazy reason why they were being yelled at last night."

