Hiker Stumbles Across Body in the Adirondack Mountains

A hiker made a gruesome discovery after stumbling across a body in the Adirondack Mountains.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers were called to Lake George, New York after a body was found at the base of Shelving Rock Falls. The man, who appeared to have died after a fall, had to be lowered from where he was discovered a third of the way up the falls.

Using technical rope rescue techniques, Rangers lowered the deceased subject from the ledge in a sled. From the ground, Rangers conducted a low-angle carry up the hill. Once out the woods, the subject was turned over to the county coroner.

New York State Police (NYSP) identified the hiker as 55-year-old Timothy Gillen of Peekskill, New York who had been hiking in the area.

The investigation continues, however, State Police say there were no signs of foul play.

Hiking Tips

The NYS DEC provides hiking tips to keep you safe on the trails from what to wear to what to bring.

Dress in moisture-wicking synthetic fabrics that keep your skin dry and help regulate your body temperature in both cold and warm weather - avoid cotton that holds moisture.



Layer your clothing, even for summer hikes.



Be sure to wear waterproof, sturdy, and comfortable shoes or boots.



Wear or take a watch or other time-keeping device.



Consider using trekking poles to help reduce leg fatigue and joint pain.



Snowshoes and traction devices should be used in the winter.

Hiking Essentials

In addition to wearing the proper clothing and footwear, the DEC recommends taking these essentials with you at all times.

Map

Compass

GPS system

Extra batteries

Waterproof/windproof jacket

Hat

Gloves

Thermal undergarments (pack extra)

Wool socks (pack extra)

Goggles - Winter

Face mask - Winter

Headlamp

Flashlight

Lanterns

Whistle

Signal mirror

Duct tape

Pocket knife/multi-tool, etc.

Bright colored cloth

Matches in a waterproof container

Lighter

High protein and high-calorie food

At least 2 liters of water per person

Tent

Space Blanket

Tarp

Before hitting the trails be sure to plan out your trip - where you're going and when you'll return. Be sure to check out trail and weather conditions first and leave your trip plans with family or friends.

If you do happen to get lost or injured, stop, stay calm and call 911 or the DEC Dispatch at 518-408-5850 or 518-891-0235 in the Adirondacks.

11 People Including Rangers, Climbers and a Helicopter Needed to Rescue Hiker injured climber rescued by New York Forest Rangers, Assistants and Volunteer Climbers