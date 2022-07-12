5 Regions In New York State Have COVID-19 Rates Of Almost 10%

A COVID-19 positivity rate of 5 percent is considered high, so you do the math. There are 5 regions in New York State with positivity rates over 10 percent or quickly approaching it. The majority of the cases across the state are from one dominant variant,

For samples of SARS-CoV-2 collected between June 19 -- July 2, 2022 from New York that are sequenced and uploaded into GISAID, 97.1% were the Omicron variant. During this time period 5.8% of sequences were lineage BA.2, 36.1% were BA.2.12.1, 15.2% were BA.4 and 40.1% were BA.5.

Over 1.6 Million Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Caught COVID-19

As of July 4, 2022, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health, the number of breakthrough cases in the state is,

1,649,134 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 12.3% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older. 59,070 hospitalizations with COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.4% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older.

5 Regions In New York State Have COVID-19 Positivity Rates Of 10% Or Approaching 10%

With summertime activities, like concerts, food festivals, parties and sporting events in full swing, it appears that COVID-19 is taking full advantage of New Yorkers getting together. The 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rates have been increasing again. According to the data released by Governor Hochul's office for Sunday, July 10, 2022 (the most up-to-date), these are the regions:

Statewide - 9.17%

5. Mid-Hudson - 8.33%

4. Capital Region - 8.75%

3. Western New York - 9.34%

2. New York City - 9.50%

1. Long Island - 10.82%

Governor Hochul said,

As we continue monitoring the numbers, I encourage all New Yorkers to continue using the tools that we know protect against and treat COVID-19. Stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses. Parents and guardians, now is the time to consult with your child's pediatrician about getting them vaccinated. Remain vigilant and test often if you have symptoms, and if you test positive stay home and talk to you doctor about available treatment options.

