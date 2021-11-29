Hero Trooper Rescues Dog on I-95 in Westchester

A dog loose on I-95 in Westchester was rescued by Trooper George Spiconardi, of the New Rochelle barracks. He was helped by New York State Thruway Maintenance and Help trucks.

While the trucks slowed traffic on the busy road Trooper Spiconardi was able to get the dog, named Bou.

Bou is back with his family. New York State Police say Bou injured all four paws during the ordeal but "he's expected to make a full recovery!"

The NYSP posted a note on social media thanking Trooper Spiconardi "for helping to reunite Bou with his worried family!"

We know how important pets are to their people, and we thank Trooper Spiconardi and all of those who made this reunion possible!

Fans of the Utica Comets - and Comet - can appreciate this.

Andrew Derminio and Comet November 2021 Photo Credit: TSM

25 Simple Additions to Make Your Back Yard More Like a Resort Vacation The pandemic and shutdown of 2020 had people stuck in their homes and nobody was traveling. Many people took the extra time to turn their own back yards into a summer oasis, even though in the northeast, summer weather only lasts 3 months.

Here are some fairly easy ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation.

Utica Police K-9 Varick Utica Police K-9 Unit Member Varick

The Windmill House Eh Village Fringe, NY is For Sale for $11.5 Million