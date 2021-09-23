Living where we do, in an area that is notorious for flooding, we talk all the time about always being prepared for the worst-case scenario. There's no doubt that Southern Tier is well versed in the importance of having extra supplies, an emergency plan and even having a plan in place in the event that you're separated from your children.

September is National Disaster Preparedness Month and you may have noticed that the United States government has ramped up its radio promos and specially placed online campaigns to remind people of the things they should have far in advance and at the ready in case of a worst-case scenario.

But what about other sorts of situations you might find yourself in that wouldn't necessarily be considered a natural disaster or house fire-type emergency? What if you were on vacation someplace exotic and got lost and needed to stay hydrated. Would you know what to do? What if you were to talk into a conference room and be overtaken by the smell of almonds? Would you even know what kind of danger might be lurking with that smell?

These real-life tips and bits of information might just save your life one day and not just in what would generally be classified as a disaster situation.

