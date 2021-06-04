People are moving out of New York State at a record pace. The state has a reputation for overtaxing the hard-working middle-class. It's tough to get ahead and even harder if you're a small business owner. But, the Governor has a knack for making it feel like the only place that matters is New York City.

So if you've been dreaming about getting to heck out of New York State once and for all, this location might be perfect, about 3 hours from Utica, has a lower cost of living and lower taxes, yet you're still close enough to get back quickly if you have to.

Look inside this unique riverfront compound in Milford, Pennsylvania. The ranch-style house was built in 1993 and features a mother/daughter setup. Yes, it has two fully-equipped apartments with 4 large bedrooms. There's also a full doggie spa and playground, potentially bringing in some serious income if you don't already have your own pack of dogs. The property also includes an oversized workshop, large warehouse, and fully fenced yard down to 563+ feet along the beautiful Delaware River.

The compound has been on the market since November 2020 and is listed for $875,000 for an average of $205 per square foot. This home is by far the most expensive in the neighborhood.

Take a look inside the compound and check out all the equipment and everything you could ever need to start a dog daycare. We love the idea.

