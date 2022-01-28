Reality TV Star Helping To Sell This Former Day Spa in Westmoreland

Do you remember the Time For Me Day Spa? It was definitely one of the most popular spots in the Mohawk Valley to go and spend a little time for yourself. It seemed like everyone I knew, including myself and members of my family, spent time there several years ago. The owner was a really nice and welcoming woman.

Since then, the business has closed and the location has been put for sale on the real estate market. The property offers 6 to 9 bedrooms (2 bedrooms and 1 den on basement level), 3 full baths, 3 half baths, a huge dining room that overlooks a family room, sitting on 2.5 acres. What's even better about it is that it's zoned for both residential and commercial use.

What makes an already unique scenario even more unique is the selling agent for the property. She's a reality television star.

I'm not gonna lie, I've driven past this property several times and did a double take of the sign and said "no, it can't be." One day, I finally stopped to see and was surprised, but not super surprised, that she was the real estate agent.

Anyone who's part of Bachelor Nation knows Tammy Kay Ly. She was a contestant on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. She was eliminated in week 6. Then, recently, she returned for the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise. She's the real estate agent for this property, located at 7201 State Route 5 in the Westmoreland/Clinton area.

Once I saw her sign out front I remembered that she's from Syracuse, so it made more sense. Still, I wasn't expecting it - and it's honestly kind of cool.

Are you in the market for a new home, or are you interested in opening a spa? It's on the market for $470,000. Check out the photos of the property below.

TAKE A TOUR: This Former Day Spa is For Sale in Westmoreland The former Time for Me Day Spa building is for sale at 7201 State Route 5 in Westmoreland. Take a look inside. Would you consider it for your next home, or maybe a new business venture?

