This Boarded-Up North Country Mansion is On the Market For Cheap

It may need a little love and some extensive renovations, but this historic mansion in the North Country could be the next big project you're looking for.

This 8-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion in Au Sable Forks, New York offers nearly 11,000 square feet of space on over 9 acres of land. And possibly the best part? It's listed at $54,900, which leaves plenty of room in the budget for renovations.

Thanks to the Internet, there is a way to see inside the Graves mansion, though. It may not look quite the same now, but there's a two-hour walk-through of the mansion from 1993, when it was featured on a program called "What's Going On Here?"

