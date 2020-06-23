Here’s Where You Can Still Catch July 4th Fireworks in Central New York
Nearly all of the traditional firework displays in Utica and the surrounding area have been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic - but a (very) few are still going on. Here's where.
It almost doesn't feel like summer without a big parade and July 4th fireworks - but it's just one of the things that's gone by the wayside this year, and it's a bummer. Of course, if your neighborhood is anything like our - you've been hear fireworks, without the benefit of the spectacular light show.
Where can you still catch July 4th fireworks in the Utica area?
- Colgate University, Hamilton - July 4th - Awaiting details
- Richfield Springs, Canadarago Lake - July 4th, 10PM - Details HERE
- Saratoga Lake - July 4th - Details HERE.
- Speculator - July 4th, Dusk - Details on Facebook HERE
If all else fails, you can always watch Macy's Fireworks Display on July 4th on NBC, broadcast live from East River in NYC, in the comfort of your home, from 8pm - 10pm.
Auburn - Likely Cancelled
Cazenovia - CANCELLED
Clinton - CANCELLED
Cooperstown - CANCELLED
Hamilton - Colgate University - STILL ON
Inlet - CANCELLED
Lake George - CANCELLED
Long Lake - UNDETERMINED - Check HERE for updates: mylonglake.com/summer-calendar/
New York Mills - CANCELLED
Old Forge, Lakefront - POSTPONED
Oswego, Lakefront - Scheduled for July 5th
Richfield Springs, Canadarago Lake - STILL ON - Details HERE
Rome, Honor America Days - POSTPONED
Saratoga Lake - Still on. Details HERE.
Schroon Lake - CANCELLED
Scotia - Likely Cancelled
Sherrill - CANCELLED
Speculator - STILL ON - Details on Facebook HERE
Springfield Center, Glimmerglass State Park - CANCELLED
Sylvan Beach - CANCELLED for July 5th
Syracuse, NYS Fairgrounds - Likely CANCELLED
Utica, Proctor Park - POSTPONED
Vernon, Vernon Downs - CANCELLED