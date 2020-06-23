Here’s Where You Can Still Catch July 4th Fireworks in Central New York

Nearly all of the traditional firework displays in Utica and the surrounding area have been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic - but a (very) few are still going on. Here's where.

It almost doesn't feel like summer without a big parade and July 4th fireworks - but it's just one of the things that's gone by the wayside this year, and it's a bummer. Of course, if your neighborhood is anything like our - you've been hear fireworks, without the benefit of the spectacular light show.

Where can you still catch July 4th fireworks in the Utica area?

If all else fails, you can always watch Macy's Fireworks Display on July 4th on NBC, broadcast live from East River in NYC, in the comfort of your home, from 8pm - 10pm.

Auburn - Likely Cancelled

Cazenovia - CANCELLED

Clinton - CANCELLED

Cooperstown - CANCELLED

Hamilton - Colgate University - STILL ON

Inlet - CANCELLED

Lake George - CANCELLED

Long Lake - UNDETERMINED - Check HERE for updates: mylonglake.com/summer-calendar/

New York Mills - CANCELLED

Old Forge, Lakefront - POSTPONED

Oswego, Lakefront - Scheduled for July 5th

Richfield Springs, Canadarago Lake - STILL ON - Details HERE

Rome, Honor America Days - POSTPONED

Saratoga Lake - Still on. Details HERE.

Schroon Lake - CANCELLED

Scotia - Likely Cancelled

Sherrill - CANCELLED

Speculator - STILL ON - Details on Facebook HERE

Springfield Center, Glimmerglass State Park - CANCELLED

Sylvan Beach - CANCELLED for July 5th

Syracuse, NYS Fairgrounds - Likely CANCELLED

Utica, Proctor Park - POSTPONED

Vernon, Vernon Downs - CANCELLED