Here’s How To Enjoy Free Fall Foliage Shuttles To The Adirondacks In New York

If you're looking to enjoy the beautiful fall colors in Upstate New York, you'll want to take advantage of this free shuttle service.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that for 2022, New York residents and visitors can enjoy a new, free shuttle service for traveling to see the fall foliage in the Adirondacks. It all starts the first weekend of October starting this weekend in North Hudson.

For those that want to take a ride- Shuttles will run the first two weekends in October from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls, and Rooster Comb trailheads, as well as the Marcy Field Parking Area.

The October shuttle will operate on a loop Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2, and Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, October 8, 9, and 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dogs are not permitted. Each shuttle can accommodate 20 riders and seating is available on a first come, first served basis."

The fall foliage shuttle stops at drop off locations just like New York's Route 73 Hiker Shuttle from Marcy Field. The DEC website has a full schedule for the October Foliage Shuttle.

"The most beautiful fall foliage in the world is right here in our state, and New Yorkers deserve to take in the scenery in a safe and convenient way," Governor Hochul said. "To ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the Adirondacks, New York and our many local partners are launching a new October shuttle that will help prevent congestion along crowded corridors in the High Peaks and continue to provide a quality outdoors experience this foliage season."

The Governor adds that "well-behaved dogs" on leashes are permitted on the Town shuttle. You can read more online here.

