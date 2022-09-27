In Fight Against Monkeypox- Oneida County Holding Vaccination Clinic In Utica NY

For those looking to stomp out Monkeypox here in Central New York, Oneida County is looking to help.

The Oneida County Health Department is holding a Monkeypox vaccination clinic on Wednesday October 5th at 406 Elizabeth Street in Utica from 9AM to 4PM. Health officials say this clinic is in response to the local case that was confirmed on September 23rd and the person has been in isolation ever since.

The state is supplying limited doses of the vaccine to affected counties and only high-risk adults can get the shots. According to the counties website, health officials say the vaccines are available to:

- Individuals with recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case within the past 14 days.

- Those at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox, including gay men and members of the bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days areas where monkeypox is spreading.

- Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application ("app"), or social event, such as a bar or party.

- Any individual that may be at risk of future exposure to infection with monkeypox, even though they are not at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox.

18 years old or older"

At the time of this article, there are 37 appointments available. You can learn more by calling 315-798-6400.

Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State Generally speaking, tornadoes aren't a common occurrence in New York state. Tornados do still happen. Here's a look at some of the strongest storms:

Can New York Employers Drug Test Most Employees For Weed And Marijuana? Can New York Employers drug test most of their employees for weed? Here's everything we know from the New York State Department of Labor after they released new guidance.

