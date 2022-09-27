The first case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in Oneida County.

Local health officials issued a release saying that a county resident has tested positive for Monkeypox, and that the patient is currently in isolation.

Contact tracing was conducted to notify all of the patient's possible contacts.

The county is working with the New York State Department of Health has received what officials say is a 'limited' supply of the Monkeypox vaccine - JYNNEOS. Oneida County is set to host a Monkeypox vaccination clinic next week on Wednesday, October 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in their Utica clinic at 406 Elizabeth Street.

Appointments are required and will be given those considered to be 'high risk', health officials said.

Health officials released the following information in regards to who is eligible to receive the Monkeypox vaccine:

Individuals with recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case within the past 14 days.

Those at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox, including gay men and members of the bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days areas where monkeypox is spreading.

Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application ("app"), or social event, such as a bar or party.

Any individual that may be at risk of future exposure to infection with monkeypox, even though they are not at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox.

Those experiencing Monkeypox often have symptoms including a rash or blisters near the genital area, however, they may also appear on the hands, face or mouth of an infected patient. The rash and blisters may be itchy and painful.

Additionally, Oneida County Health Officials said others may also experience flu-like symptoms like fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, exhaustion, headache, or respiratory issues like sore throat, cough or nasal congestion.

"Monkeypox is rarely fatal, however, can be extremely painful and the rash could leave permanent scarring. Most people who contract monkeypox are better within two to four weeks...", a release from the Oneida County Health Department stated.

