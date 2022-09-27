Utica Zoo Temporarily Closes Their Doors To The Public; But Why?

The Utica Zoo has closed their doors to the public for the past few days. They made an announcement on Sunday they'd be closing the doors for two days, but now they have extended it until Tuesday. But the question is why.

Though they haven't given any specifics, the zoo has said the closure has to do with "a technicality out of [their] control". What the technicality is, we still have no idea. But they are apologizing on both their website and Facebook pages.

The Utica Zoo regrets any inconvenience. Please check back for further updates. We look forward to having you all back on the grounds soon!

Though they are closed to the public, they are reassuring everyone the animals are okay. There is still staff on the grounds taking care of the animals and everything else at the zoo.

Even though the zoo is closed, the New York Power Authority's Energy Zone is still open. They are located in the zoo's parking lot and are always open 7-days a week from 10am-5pm.

The NY Energy Zone is all about the history of electricity and how New York State played a part in it. Not only will your kids learn, but they will have so much fun with all the interactive activities, videos, and exhibits in the center.

We have reached out to the zoo for further comment, but have not gotten a response. To stay updated on the status of the Utica Zoo, follow them on Facebook or visit their website for more information.

