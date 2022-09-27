Third Times The Charm! This Nichols NY Inn Is The ‘Best Haunted Hotel’ In America

We are about a month away from Halloween and we are proud to announce that the best haunted hotel in the United States is in our backyard. After a couple of near misses, the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols hit #1.

They took first place this year in the contest for USA TODAY 10Best Haunted Hotels beating out the likes of the Union Station Hotel in Nashville, TN and the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast in Fall River, Massachusetts.

In 2019, they were leading for most of the contest before falling to second behind Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, Nevada. The pandemic put EVERYTHING on hold in 2020 including the haunted hotel contest.

Origins Of The Fainting Goat Island Inn

Not bad for a place that started out as a railroad hotel in the late 1800s' and its fainting goats and four Pyrenees Mountain Dogs. Now it's known for the ghostly encounters and people come from everywhere to find out for themselves.

My daughter, Tara has always been fascinated by the paranormal, she even has her own YouTube channel "Paranormal Girl." For her 16th birthday, she wanted to spend the night at the Fainting Goat.

We all survived and left with some great stories and even better memories. Once again, I'll ask you, do you think the doll moved.

Congratulations to owners Marnie and Bill at the Fainting Goat Island Inn on reaching the pinnacle and being named the best haunted hotel in the country. I know my daughter wants to come back again real soon.

Here are some of the highlights from Tara's 16th birthday stay at the Fainting Goat Island Inn.

Fainting Goat Island Inn

If you love the paranormal then you'll love this.

