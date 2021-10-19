Here Are Some Tip To Protect Yourself From ‘Porch Pirates’

What Is a Porch Pirate? A person who steals newly delivered packages from other people's porches is known as a porch pirate.

For porch pirates, stealing packages is a crime of opportunity.

While online ordering is on the rise, so is package theft.

What can you do to protect your deliveries from ‘porch pirates?

The New York State Sheriff’s Association is offering the following tips:

Always utilize package tracking to know when your package is out for delivery. Request a signature upon delivery whenever possible. If you are not home to sign your package, a service like UPS My Choice allows you to automatically redirect your delivery to a trusted neighbor’s address. Or simply ask a neighbor to keep an eye out for your package. Take advantage of technology by installing a video doorbell or security camera to capture a thief. Invest in a porch lock box or mailbox sensor. Other similar solutions include a porch pirate bag to lock to your front door, or a package stand that will activate a loud alarm if the package or the stand is moved. Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and USPS offer lockers and post office boxes to keep your packages secure until you pick them up. Some of these services are free. Amazon also offers the Amazon Key app, allowing you to unlock your door remotely while your package is delivered inside, all while you watch the delivery live through a security camera.

Americans have lost about $5.4 billion from package theft over the past 12 months courtesy of porch pirates.

