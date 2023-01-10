Ever wish you could drive a car that brings smiles to everybody who lays eyes on it? Well, now you can! A seller in Sterling, New York has listed a classic 1970 Volkswagen modeled after the most famous Beetle in pop culture history: Herbie the Love Bug!

The seller's listing says this classic Bug has 17,000 miles on the engine with a manual transmission. The color is pearl white with the iconic red & blue racing stripes running the length of it. And of course, it has Herbie's classic circular #53 emblems.

Herbie currently has an asking price of $10,000.

HERBIE THE LOVE BUG

This Herbie isn't quite the same as the Herbie featured in the original 1968 Walt Disney classic The Love Bug-- that one was actually a 1963 model.

The original movie centered around a sentient racing car and the exploits of its driver, Jim Douglas. The movie was a huge hit for Disney, earning over $51 million at the box office, making it the second-highest grossing film of 1969 (behind Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid). It currently holds a 78% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Herbie the Love Bug also starred in four theatrical sequels: Herbie Rides Again, Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo, Herbie Goes Bananas, and Herbie: Fully Loaded.

WHERE IS THE ORIGINAL HERBIE NOW?

Disney made 11 identical Love Bugs for the production, and only two have survived. The #9 and #10 Herbies are currently on display at the AACA Museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania:

AACA Museum via Facebook AACA Museum via Facebook loading...

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the unique Herbie-inspired 1970 Volkswagen for sale in Sterling, New York:

Volkswagen Fashioned After 'Herbie the Love Bug' For Sale in NY Want a car that's almost guaranteed to bring smiles to everyone's faces?

Rare AMC Gremlin for Sale in Upstate New York What a find! A rare AMC Gremlin in great condition has popped up for sale in Upstate New York.