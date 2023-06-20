Great Balls of Fire! Notoriously Dangerous Classic Car for Sale in CNY

Ever dream of owning a death trap on wheels? A model that Ford probably wishes they could take back has surfaced on Facebook Marketplace.

FORD PINTO

Ford made the subcompact Pinto from 1971 until 1980. A critical design flaw in the fuel system haunted the car during its production years. It had to do with the placement of the fuel tank, which was positioned in such a way that it could easily rupture and explode in the event of a rear-end collision. This massive oversight resulted in approximately 500 to 900 burn deaths, according to the American Museum of Tort Law.

It certainly didn't help matters that Ford knew of these issues, and decided to sweep them under the rug after doing a cost-benefit analysis of implementing safety improvements against dealing with a handful of wrongful death lawsuits. Not a great look for Ford.

Kind of a shocker this 1979 Pinto being sold in Oneida has survived to 2023 relatively un-exploded. It even seems to have good bones -- the sky blue paint looks decent (although there are no pictures of the interior).

Here's what the seller says in the listing about the car's condition:

If it were in excellent shape it would be worth much more. Please see auto trader for other Pintos. It’s a 4 cylinder engine, auto transmission. The car is mostly original not completely original. It does not have AC, power brakes, automatic headlights, antenna, or power steering. It runs, drives well but it really should be a show car. Original mileage approximately 98600.

The asking price is $4500. You can check out the original Facebook Marketplace listing here.

