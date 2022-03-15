Play With Your Willy: Check Out This Fully Restored 1949 Willys Jeep

Talk about a time capsule! This 1949 Willys Jeepster Phaeton for sale on eBay has been been completely reborn in grand fashion. It's rare to see such a beautifully restored Willys in Upstate New York. The listing is out of Jamesville, NY, just an hour west of the Mohawk Valley.

This 1949 Willys Jeepster is powered by a 4-Cylinder Flat Head Engine frame off restoration, all frame painted with POR 15 Paint. This Willys has only 50 miles on New Engine! Paired with a 3-Speed Manual Transmission on the column. This beautiful classic is shown in Hunter Green with darker trim and a Burgundy Interior.

Willys-Overland Motors was known for its World War II-era and post-war military jeeps. It had a great thing going during the war, providing more than 335,000 vehicles for the U.S. and its allies.

The Jeepster Phaeton was Willys attempt to redesign its military vehicle into something a civilian station wagoner might like. It only had three production years, from 1948 to 1950. This 1949 model is especially rare, as only 2,960 models were produced that year, according to Wikipedia.

In 1949, this Willys Jeepster Phaeton would run you around $1500, or around $17,719 today, adjusted for inflation. This beautifully restored survivor, with its completely rebuilt engine, is currently listed for $20,000, although the buyer does have the "Make Offer" option turned on.

And just for the record, it's NOT pronounced "Willys" as in "Willie's Bagel Cafe," it's actually pronounced "Will-is" as in "Bruce Willis."

Check out the photo gallery of this gorgeous post-war relic below:

Rare 1953 Packard Cavalier for Sale in Fulton County This car is a survivor! Check out this super rare 1953 Packard Cavalier being sold in Fulton County.

Restored 1949 Willys Jeepster Phaeton for Sale in Jamesville Check out this labor of love: a restored 1949 Willys!