Drive Like a 1940s Gangster in This Chevy Deluxe for Sale in Rome

Grab your tommy gun and pinstripe suit, the getaway car for your next bank robbery awaits!

Okay, not really. We certainly can't condone that behavior. But it's easy to think of Al Capone and Bugsy Siegel when you lay eyes on this beautifully restored orange and black 1940s Chevrolet Special Deluxe for sale in Rome.

The Facebook Marketplace listing says this car has a 1957 Corvette rear end, "fat man' front suspension, split manifold dual exhaust, and a reupholstered interior. The dashboard is accented with snazzy Stewart Warner gages. The chrome really pops on this baby. With car show season coming up, one could easily see this vehicle taking home some sort of prize. You'll probably want to be wearing a fedora and be puffing on a cigar when you show this one off.

The Deluxe was a line of cars manufactured by Chevrolet from 1941 to 1952 and led all sales by volume during that time period. It can be seen in a slew of movies and TV shows that take place during that time period. An incomplete list from the Internet Movie Car Database has over 100 examples of this car appearing on screen. While not exactly rare, one can't deny the appeal of this old Chevy.

The car is listed at $18,000, which for a car this old, in this good of condition, means you might not need to rob a bank to afford it after all.

Check out the full listing on Facebook Marketplace, or scope out the pictures in our gallery below:

