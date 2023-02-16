Stunning 1950 Oldsmobile for Sale in Marcy, Who’s Up for a Drive-In Movie?

Who wants to grab a pop down at the soda fountain?! This beautifully maintained 1950 Oldsmobile on Facebook Marketplace is ready to transport you back to a simpler time of cuffed jeans and poodle skirts, and has just enough punch to get you home in time for American Bandstand.

You're guaranteed to turn heads young and old in this forest green 88 Futuramic. The description says it has 40,000 miles, with a 303ci Rocket V8 mated to an automatic transmission. The seller -- located in Marcy -- says the vehicle runs and drives excellent.

The current asking price is $20,000.

HISTORY OF THE 88

Oldsmobile introduced the 88 back in 1949. Due to its smaller body style but powerful engine, it's considered in some circles to be the first "muscle car."

The 88 was a big seller during the 1950s, and inspired the popular slogan "Make a Date with a Rocket 88."

Oldsmobile produced over 35 million vehicles during its existence. It was one of five divisions operating under the General Motors umbrella, and they manufactured most of their cars in Lansing, Michigan. Among GM's other passenger car companies -- Chevrolet, Pontiac, Buick, and Cadillac -- Oldsmobile sat somewhere in the middle.

The Oldsmobile Rocket 88 is considered among the top models the company ever produced, in terms of historical significance. Other popular Oldsmobile models included the Toronado (one of the first with front-wheel drive technology) and the Cutlass, the company's entry-level car and one of the best-selling cars of the 1970s.

On April 29th, 2004, after 106 years in operation, the last Oldsmobile rolled off the assembly line. Before its closure, it was the oldest car company in the United States.

Interested in making an offer? Check out the original Facebook Marketplace post here. In the meantime, check out some pictures:

