Help Needed Finding Missing/Runaway Girl, 16, From CNY

New York State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old from Jordan, NY.

Ebony Jones was reported missing family members. She was last seen on July 9, 2021, leaving her home on Mechanic Street in Jordan, police said. Jones is approximately 5-foot-1, 140-pounds with brown eyes. Her hair was dyed blue the last time she was seen. State Police labeled Jones as missing/runaway in a release seeking information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

