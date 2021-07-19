What The Heck Is Happening With Five Below in New Hartford?

A sign outside the entrance of Consumer Square in New Hartford says "Coming Soon!" referencing the retailer Five Below. But, isn't there already a location in Consumer Square?

Yes, there is. Five Below opened in Consumer Square back in 2017 What exactly is happening?

Nothing major. It looks like the store wants to expand and have more space for products, so they're moving next to Old Navy in Consumer Square. They will be vacating their current space and will be moving into the former Dress Barn location, according to store associates.

They're planning to be fully moved into their new storefront to have a grand opening celebration by August 26. They did say it could be sooner or later than that day, however.

Five Below is open in Consumer Square Monday through Saturday from 10 to 8PM and Sunday from 10 to 7PM.

