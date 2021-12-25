Authorities are asking for your help finding a man who has been missing for over two weeks.

Shawn D. Bishop of Little Valley, New York was last seen on Sunday, December 12, 2021 and was reported missing the following day.

Missing Shawn D. Bishop Photo Courtesy: New York State Police December 2021

Although he lives in the small town in Cattaraugus County, south of Buffalo, New York State Police say that Bishop "is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a history of unannounced travel (because of) his condition."

Bishop is described as a 49-year-old white man with brown hair and a bard. He was last seen wearing a brown camouflage jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a baseball cap.

Anyone who believes that he or she has seen Bishop, or has information that may be helpful to police, is asked to call New York State Police at: (585) 344.6200.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

