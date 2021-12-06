Have You Seen Rosanna Brady from Ava, New York? [UPDATE]
UPDATED 3:27- State Police say Rosanna Brady has been found in good health.
They're thank the public for their assistance.
Original story:
Authorities are searching for 31-year-old Rosanna Brady from Ava, New York.
She was reported missing by family members on December 1, 2021.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted as soon as it is available.
According to a post on social media she was last seen leaving home in a black 1996 Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police immediately.
