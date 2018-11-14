Make Sure You Have a ‘Winter Survival Kit’ in Your Vehicle

No one wants to think about getting stranded in the cold winter months, especially in your vehicle. But it's always better to be prepared, just in case.

Just think back to Winter Storm Stella (in March of 2017). If you decided to head out during the storm, you probably seen a TON of vehicles on the side of the road that couldn't make it in all the snow. Driving home from work, I lost count of all the "abandoned" cars and trucks.

Whether it's a crazy snowstorm like Stella or if you're just heading out in the dead of winter, you want to be prepared for anything. The National Weather Service of Binghamton posted on their Facebook Page a "Car Winter Survival Kit Checklist." Now, they did this because it's winter weather awareness week in Pennsylvania (and they forecast for Northeast Pennsylvania), but it's still valuable information that everyone should pay attention to.

According to the i nfographic posted from the National Weather Service of Binghamton , your car winter survival kit should include:

Flashlight (& extra batteries) First aid kit Snow shovel Ice scraper (with brush) Blankets/sleeping bags Non-perishable food (granola bars, nuts, etc.) Bottled water Booster cables Extra clothing (hats, mittens, parkas, boots) Sand/kitty litter (used for traction) Cell phone (& charger) Flares/triangles (& other bright objects)

Having these items in the trunk of your vehicle or in your backseat really isn't that big of a deal. And it could end up saving your life if you're stranded in your car or truck in sub-zero temperatures and/or a massive snowstorm.

Besides, it's always better to have these items and not need them, than to need these items and not have them, right??

BONUS VIDEO:

[National Weather Service of Binghamton - "Car Winter Survival Kit"]