Would You Attend An Outdoor Sports Event With Near Zero Temperatures?

Are you a huge sports fan who would go to the ends of the Earth to see your favorite team play? By that, I mean how much would you endure to watch your favorite team in action in person? Maybe there's a limit to how much money you would pay for a ticket, or there's a limit on how far you would travel to root on your team?

I'm more of a casual sports fan, so if the ticket price is too steep for what I think is worth watching a game in person, I'll pass. Travel depends on a few situations. Maybe I was planning on visiting that city where the game is to be played, or it's a fun day trip like to Buffalo, New Jersey, or maybe Philadephia.

Now, the weather would also play into my decision. Although I remember one December when I was at Orchard Park watching the Buffalo Bills play. That was a cold day. I was wearing Carharts and drank about half a dozen hot chocolates to try and keep warm.

Get our free mobile app

And since we're on the subject of Highmark Stadium, according to a January 14th article in the WIVB 4 Buffalo website, temperatures will be in the single digits on game day Saturday, January 15th as the Bills host the New England Patriots. Maybe even sub-zero by the end of the game?

The article mentions how some ticket prices have dropped for the game. Is it weather-related? Possibly so, along with vaccine restrictions and other factors. Personally, I'm getting too old to enjoy watching a game in single-digit weather conditions.

But there are many more brave souls than me, and the WIVB article mentions that the game will most likely be attended by a sell-out crowd. Stay warm fans, and Go Bills!

via WIVB-TV 4

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.