Big Fat Nope: It&#8217;s Colder in Utica Today Than Antarctica

Big Fat Nope: It’s Colder in Utica Today Than Antarctica

Photo by James Eades on Unsplash

It was cold this morning. Really cold. One of those mornings where you have to open the refrigerator to let some warm air in.

I couldn't help but wonder: what's it doing in Antarctica right now?

Well, straight from the "why-did-people-settle-here" files, I discovered that it was colder in Utica this morning than Antarctica. What's more unsettling is that this is actually a fairly common occurrence.

Just so it's understood, Antarctica is 18 hours ahead of New York. But that really has no bearing on the numbers:

On January 21st, 5:58am in Utica, it was -7 °F.

timeanddate.com
loading...

-At the same exact moment, it was 11:58pm in Antarctica, and it was -1 °F.

timeanddate.com
loading...

Big deal, right? An isolated occurrence, you might say. But no.

If you look at the forecast for the next 5 days, you'll see that it's going to be WARMER in Antarctica in 4 out of 5 instances. That's disgusting.

weather.com
loading...

If you want to break it down further, we've looked at the average temperatures in both locations for the month of January. You'll see that the highs are more or less the same, but the lows in Utica are FAR lower. Again: disgusting.

weatherspark.com
loading...
weatherspark.com
loading...

I keep staring at these numbers, and one thought keeps crossing my mind: If it's this cold in Utica, and we all insist on living here... why can't we have penguins? Like, seriously. Ship us some damn penguins. I'd love to have one of those little guys running around my apartment. I'm actually surprised penguins aren't extinct from being cuddled to death.

Photo by Cornelius Ventures on Unsplash
loading...

Bundle up out there, folks. It's going to be a long winter.

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

Snowstorm Izzy Dumps First 'Real' Snow on Central New York

Have You Tried These 10 Great Snow And Ice Removal Hacks?

These are the 10 life hacks you absolutely need to know for snow and ice removal.
Filed Under: central new york weather, cold weather, Frozen Pipes, ice, snow, winter
Categories: This And That, Weather, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top