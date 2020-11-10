Have a Magical Breakfast or Dinner with Santa Claus at the North Pole

You can make your holiday season even more special by having breakfast or dinner with Santa at The North Pole in New York, just a 3 hour sleigh ride from Utica.

The North Pole in Wilmington is home to Santa's Workshop, and an entire Christmas Village. This year, families can take part in a breakfast of dinner with Santa Claus - a first for the North Pole.

Every year, The North Pole has elves, reindeer, visits with Santa, and lots of Christmas magic. While COVID requires some changes, like social distancing and mask-wearing, the magic is still a big part of any visit to The North Pole.

Credit: The North Pole/Facebook

The historic park opened in 1949, and has been hosting holiday fun for families since then. Events for 2020-2021 will kick off on November 21, and will include the Village of Lights, Breakfast and Dinner with Santa, and workshop tours. Unfortunately, rides are not allowed to operate in New York State and the park's daily capacity is reduced to 50%.

The park manager Matthew Stanley says he owes a big thanks to the hard work of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, who worked hard to get guidelines and permissions from the state allowing the park to even reopen for the holidays, according to the Press-Republican.

Tickets are on sale now for visits with Santa, and to the park itself. Advance ticket purchase is required if you'd like to visit the North Pole. You can purchase the tickets at northpoleny.com/tickets-and-passes

To follow the progress of the park as they finalize events and calendars for 2020, you can find them on Facebook, and online at NorthPoleNY.com.