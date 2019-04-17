Has Your Car or Truck Been Pranked Like This?

Cruising along Commercial Drive in New Hartford, I came to a stop right behind the truck you see in the picture. After doing a double-take, I just HAD to take out my phone and snap a photo.

Then, I just HAD to get the full scoop. I followed the truck through the Sangertown Square parking lot and out the other side. As I pulled up alongside the truck at the stoplight leading onto Seneca Turnpike, I asked the folks in the truck to roll down their window, so I could get the full story.

"Is the misspelling of DODGE on the back of your truck a manufacturing mistake or what?" I asked.

"Oh, is that wrong too?" they asked, and they pointed to the front quarter panel, where some of the numbering and lettering was upside down.

Apparently the Deraways from Munnsville had no idea the back of their DODGE truck read D-O-G-D-E. When I told them, they started cracking up.

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Then, they told me the prank was perpetrated by some of their buddies, who had done some body work on their truck, and...obviously had taken a few liberties just for fun.

