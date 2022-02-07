Do You Drive One Of The 5 Best Selling Vehicles In New York State?

If you're the kind of person who forgets where they park while shopping, is the trouble find your vehicle because you see too many of the same exact vehicles parked? What are some of the best selling vehicles in all of New York State?

New York State itself is a melting pot of cities and towns. If you're down near New York City, you will probably find more sports cars, smaller vehicles, and maybe some SUVs. Here in Upstate, you'll probably see more trucks, SUVS, and vans on the roads. It all makes sense considering all of our landscapes are so different.

GOBankingRates pulled together a list titled "The Bestselling Cars in Every State — and Your Cost To Own Them." On this list, they referenced pricing and sales data from car-research site Edmunds. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 13th 2020. Through this, they were able to put together a Top 5 for each state.

Overall, the most popular vehicles in each state generally run in the $28,000 to $32,000 range.

The best-selling cars in America vary greatly from state to state. There isn't any true surprise there. In the Great Plains, trucks are dominan. In many other states, trucks are still popular but they also make way for compact and midsize SUVs, like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4.

What do people in New York drive? According to their data, here's what they found for New York State and the price points you would generally pay for those vehicles:

5 Best Selling Vehicles In New York State What are some of the best selling vehicles in all of New York State?

