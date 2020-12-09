12% Of Utica Roads And Bridges Considered To Be In Poor Condition

The National Transportation Research Nonprofit has released its latest road report for New York State. It found that 12% of roads and bridges in Utica are in poor condition.

According to the report, in Utica, 28% of the roads are in mediocre condition and 12% are rated poor. With this report, it shows that drivers are spending an average $1,264 annually in the cost of driving on rough roads. As far as bridges, 12% are also rated “poor or structurally deficient” in our region. The TRIP report did not specify which roads or bridges were considered in poor condition.

Traffic congestion in the Utica urban area causes 17 annual hours of delay for the average motorist and costs the average driver $353 annually in lost time and wasted fuel. Utica drivers waste approximately 871,000 gallons of fuel each year due to traffic congestion, an average of seven gallons per motorist. Statewide, drivers lose $14.2 billion annually as a result of lost time and wasted fuel due to traffic congestion."

Part of this report also highlighted that on average in the Utica area, 29 people were killed in traffic crashes each year from 2014 to 2018.

The financial impact of traffic crashes in which the lack of adequate roadway safety features were likely a contributing factor was an average of $520 annually per each Utica area driver."

You can read Utica's report by clicking here.

What About Syracuse?

Driving on roads in the Syracuse urban area costs the average driver $1,384 per year as a result in the cost of driving on rough roads. 18% of major locally and state-maintained roads in the Syracuse area are in poor condition and another 23 percent are in mediocre condition. This ends up costing the average motorist an additional $443 each year in extra vehicle operating costs.

Traffic congestion in the Syracuse urban area causes 18 annual hours of delay for the average motorist and costs the average driver $378 annually in lost time and wasted fuel. Syracuse drivers waste approximately 3.4 million gallons of fuel each year due to traffic congestion, an average of eight gallons per motorist."

Also on the Syracuse report, 11% of bridges are rated poor/structurally deficient, with significant deterioration to the bridge deck, supports or other major components. You can read the Syracuse report by clicking here.