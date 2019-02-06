Chrysler Recalling Over 660,000 Heavy-Duty Trucks

If you drive a heavy duty Chrysler, this could apply to you. Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because of a loose nut.

WKTV reports this loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.

The recall covers the following; Ram 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2017, as well as 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis cabs from 2014 through 2017.

Fiat Chrysler doesn't have a date yet for owners to be notified. Dealers will inspect a steering linkage nut. If it's properly tightened it will be welded to a sleeve to keep it in place. If it's loose, a steering assembly will be replaced.

The company says it's aware of eight crashes and one injury that could be related.