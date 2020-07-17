2020 Adirondack Nationals Car Show Canceled

Another classic Central New York tradition has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus. The 2020 Adirondack Nationals Car Show was suppose to be held in September.

If COVID didn't get the show cancelled, it was going to be held September 5th - September 8th. Now the classic event is looking ahead to 2021, September 9th - 12th.

It’s with great disappointment that we have to announce that the 2020 Adirondack Nationals Car show is canceled this year. Due to the Covid-19 situation and it impact on the public’s health and wellbeing, we had made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

If you were registered for this event, they are currently transferring over this year’s registrations to secure your spot for 2021.

We ask that if you are in need of a refund and do not want to hold your spot for next year that you please send us a self-addressed stamp envelope to:

Albany Rods & Kustoms Inc.

Attn: Registration P.O. Box 14054 Albany, NY 12212

(along with your registration packet.)

If you plan on attending the event in 2021, registered your car, and are keeping it registered, you won't need to do anything else. You will receive updated registration packets in the mail come March of 2021.

Additional information about the 2021 event will be available over the next week or so. You can check the events website for more information.

If you have any questions, here's some points of contact:

Registrants Hotline

By Phone: (518) 380-1874

Adirondack Nationals Show Information

By Phone: (518) 416-7387

Vendor Information

Please contact Dana;

By Phone: (518) 491-2385