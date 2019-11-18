Ford Recalls Over 150,000 F 150 2019-2020 Pickup Trucks

Do you drive a Ford pickup that was made between the model years of 2019-2020? Heads up, there is a recall on trucks built between June 24th - October 1st.

Why a recall on such newer trucks? Ford says the positive battery terminal fastener may not be properly secured.

That can cause systems such as power braking or steering assist and instrument panel displays to malfunction. Engines could stall, and there could be electrical shorts causing smoke or possibly a fire."

Dealers will inspect the battery cable joint and remove excess adhesive that may cause the problem. Then they’ll reassemble and tighten it. CBS New York reports that owners will be notified starting the week of November 25th.