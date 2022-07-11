IT’S SO BIG! New Giant Thing You’ll Soon See from the NY Thruway

That's a lot of meat.

The town of Hamburg, New York wants revamp the appearance of its old water tower by turning into -- you guessed it! -- a giant hamburger. Seems fitting, doesn't it? Based on its spherical shape, why didn't they think of that sooner?!

courtesy of the Hamburger Water Tower Project

Turns out, the plan actually has been in the works for some time. The so-called "Hamburger Water Tower Project" was approved by Hamburg's town board all the way back in 2017. The following year, a design was approved.

Then, as with a lot of things, plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's time to start char-broiling this idea once again.

A CRIME NOT TO HAVE IT PAINTED LIKE A HAMBURGER

Not only does it make sense because of the name of the town, but organizers also hope it will help bolster the local economy by attracting drivers off the New York State thruway.

Back in 2015, the Travel Channel's Foodtown TV show shot scenes in Western New York, and made a stop in Hamburg. At the time, the film crew wondered why it was that the old water tower WASN'T painted like a giant hamburger, citing a missed opportunity.

Now Hamburg hopes to remedy that.

So far, $60,000 has been raised for the project. Additional funds are expected to roll in from a fundraising event called "BurgerFest," which is scheduled for Saturday, July 16th in the Village of Hamburg municipal parking lot. The event will feature food, beer and a classic car show.

If you can't make it to BurgerFest but still want to support the town's idea, you can donate at https://hamburgerwatertower.com/

Photo by Ric Matkowski on Unsplash

