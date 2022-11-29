5 Fashionable & Warm Winter Outfits for Your Hairless Cat

Here in Upstate New York, it can get pretty cold for hairless cats in the winter. You gotta scrape ice out of their flesh folds, it's a big to-do. Not their favorite.



via GIPHY

I probably get 10-15 messages an hour from hairless cat owners asking me, "Will, how do I keep my hairless cat warm during winter, but also keep them looking sexy?" Ask any mad scientist, looks are everything to hairless cats. Just like the babes down at the DMV, hairless cats love to look good. That's why we found 5 of the best winter outfits for hairless cats that are both fashionable and warm:

1.) "THE DUDE" SWEATER

pendleton-usa.com / Universal Pictures pendleton-usa.com / Universal Pictures loading...

Jeff Bridges' iconic sweater from the Big Lebowski also comes in dog form... which means it also comes in cat form. Get yourself a small and your hairless cat will love it!

2.) FREDDY KRUEGER SWEATER

walmart.com / Warner Bros. Pictures walmart.com / Warner Bros. Pictures loading...

Your hairless cat will love scaring the s*** out of people in this Freddy Krueger sweater! DON'T FALL ASLEEP! (Your cat will just walk on you anyway.)

3.) DINOSAUR SHIRT

amazon.com / Canva amazon.com / Canva loading...

Jur-ass would be crazy not to buy this Jurassic Park-inspired dinosaur shirt! It's feeding time!

4.) ELIZABETH TAYLOR FUR COAT

amazon.com / Getty Images amazon.com / Getty Images loading...

Every hairless cat can be a debutante in this Elizabeth Taylor-inspired fur coat! (A hairless cat in a fur coat... there's a joke in there somewhere, you find it.)

5.) TOP GUN BOMBER JACKET

amazon.com / Paramount Pictures amazon.com / Paramount Pictures loading...

Your hairless cat can look like a closeted Hollywood actor in this Maverick-inspired bomber jacket! Don't be ashamed of who you really are!

And there you have it! Five fashionable and warm winter outfits for your hairless cat! What do YOU dress yours in?!



via GIPHY

'Bring Fido!' 15 New York Craft Breweries That Welcome Dogs New York State's craft brewery industry is growing in leaps and bounds. They are fun places with great beer, food and entertainment. It is always nice when you can bring your best friend along for the experience. Here is a list 15 of top craft breweries in Upstate New York that welcome dogs.