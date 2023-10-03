A New Jersey man was taken into custody after a bizarre incident saw him deliberately crash his vehicle into a police station, all while blaring Guns n' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle."

The surveillance footage captured at the Independence Township Police Department reveals the moment when the vehicle forcefully collided with the building. Immediately following the impact, the man, identified as John Hargreaves, exits the vehicle with his hands raised, seemingly in triumph. Following this, the officers on the scene promptly take him into custody.

According to reports, Hargreaves also intentionally crashed his car into the garage door of a house in Liberty Township earlier that day. He now faces several serious charges, including a possible terrorism charge.

According to the official press release from the Office of the Prosecutor in Warren County, New Jersey:

...the defendant drove to the nearest police station and intentionally drove his vehicle through building causing significant damage. The entire vehicle came to a final resting point in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as he was apprehended by officers on scene as his car stereo blared the song "Welcome to the Jungle."

Hargreaves may not be welcomed to the jungle, but after this idiotic act he was most certainly welcomed to Warren County Jail.

The above incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Watch the video of the scene below:

