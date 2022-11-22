19 Times Axl Rose Directly Called People Out on Twitter

Axl Rose is no stranger to confrontation. Throughout his years as the frontman of Guns N' Roses, he's developed a reputation as a guy not to be messed with.

After all, he did have many public feuds over the years with other celebrities such as David Bowie, Motley Crue's Vince Neil, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and even fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger.

Though the vocalist has taken a lower profile in recent years, that doesn't mean he's lost his fire. He still has no problem mouthing off about people on his Twitter account — especially politicians — earning him the nickname "woke Axl" from his followers. In a post in July of 2020, he wrote a statement in a long-form tweet regarding his political posts.

My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret. I’m not all that active w/social media n’ tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don’t really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc. I have as my political or social issue posts rn’t about me. They’re about the issues. In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.) I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n’ r environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree. So 4 me when I feel someone in this administration for example or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement I may voice an opinion. Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens.

Despite the passion in his rants, Rose generally incorporates a bit of humor into his shots as well. Scroll through the gallery below to see 19 times he directly called people out on Twitter. The tweets are arranged in chronological order from oldest to most recent.

19 Times Axl Rose Directly Called People Out on Twitter Get in the ring, motherf--kers.

See Photos of Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Through the Years