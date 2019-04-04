Guns N’ Roses Announce First 2019 Concert

Guns N' Roses will make their first live appearance of 2019 at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville in September.

The fest takes place Sept. 27, 28 and 29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center's Highland Festival Grounds. “There are only a handful of bands through the years whose music not only resonates with fans, but changes the entire face of rock ‘n’ roll," Louder Than Life producer Danny Wimmer stated in a press release. "Guns N’ Roses is one of those true icons. Every year we want to come back bigger and better, and we can’t wait to welcome Axl, Slash, Duff and the rest of GN’R to the Louder Than Life stage.”

The rest of the Louder Then Life lineup will be announced on April 8, the same day tickets go on sale.

You can get more information at the festival's website .

Guns N' Roses played the last show of the 2018 leg of their successful Not in This Lifetime reunion tour on Dec. 8 in Honolulu. Since then, guitarist Slash has been touring with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and bassist Duff McKagan announced the May 31 release of a new solo album, Tenderness .

The group has also dropped hints about a potential new Guns N' Roses studio album, which would be its first with Slash and McKagan since the 1993 covers album The Spaghetti Incident?

"I've heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has -- really cool stuff he's been working on," McKagan said last month . "So I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don't mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, that's for sure."