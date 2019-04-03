Which Restaurants Are Coming To Tomato Pie Day?

Central New York needs to get ready for Tomato Pie Day. Which restaurants are going to be featured at this event?

The third annual Tomato Pie Die is this Saturday, April 6th at the Parkway Center from Noon to 4PM. WKTV reports admission is $3 in advanced and at the door you’ll pay $5.

I Love Utica is hosting the event, and several area restaurants are coming:

Tomato Pie Makers Competing include:

• Roma’s Sausage & Deli

• Napoli's Italian Bakery

• Salvatore’s Bakery

• Tony’s of Washington Mills

• Utica Bread

• Charlie’s Pizza/It’s a Utica Thing

• Oliveri's Pizza

• Ramon’s Bakery

• Grande’s Pizza

• The Pizza Box

• Chanatry’s"

Which one is your favorite from the list?