How safe is your town? The 20 Safest Cities in New York and 100 Safest Small Towns in America has been released by SafeWise and one central New York town made both lists.

Kirkland comes in as the 3rd safest city in New York, moving up 20 spots. It's also the 39th safest small town in America

Whitestown fell 9 places to land at #12 for the safest city in New York. Topping the list is the town of Lewisboro , safest in New York for the third year in a row AND the safest in America. Norfolk , New York came in second as the safest small town in America.

17 places in New York made the Top 100 safest small towns in America including Hamilton , coming in at #21.

See the 100 Safest Small Towns in America and 20 Safest Cities in New York at Safewise.com .