Rosato’s Pizzeria and Bakery Opening Soon in Utica

If you're looking for a new spot to grab a bite to eat, there's a new pizza/bakery taking over the old Utica Crossfit location on the corner of Champlin Ave and Campbell Ave.

At Rosato's Pizzeria and Bakery, you'll be able to enjoy pizza and wings, pasta, salads, subs, wraps and more, plus a variety of baked goods that will be available when their bakery officially opens at a later time.

I went to their soft opening this past Saturday and let me tell you... it was delicious. They had samples of their pizza, wings, greens and more available for those who were invited to attend! They even welcomed some people who weren't invited, but stumbled in thinking they were actually open. The owners welcomed them with open arms, and someone posted about it in the very popular Utica Area Restaurant Review Facebook group with photos of the menu.

So we have been waiting for this new spot to open on the corner of Champlin and Campbell Ave., so we were excited to see people coming in and out. Well we walked right into the “Soft Opening” for friends and family! They could not of been any nicer, invited us in provided us with samples of the Upcoming Menu which I posted...they are also a Bakery that will be opening by midweek! Let’s show this new business *heart emoji* (love.) Excellent food and people! We were fans of the Philly Steak Pizza!

Rosato's Pizzeria and Bakery will be opening later this week, so keep your eyes peeled for it. Here's the full menu for you. Go in and show your support!