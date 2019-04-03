‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets Are Going For $5,000 on eBay

Avengers: Endgame tickets sold out so fast — and ticket websites had so much trouble handling the orders — that people are now selling their seats for unbelievable prices on eBay. Reselling any movie tickets for a price above face value is already kind of incredible, but some people are charging extreme prices. And I mean extreme.

At least one very brave person — braver than the Avengers when they try to stop Thanos — is demanding $5,000 for four seats to see Avengers on opening night in Skokie, Illinois. But hey, on the plus side, they say they’ll pay for the popcorn and soda! And not just any popcorn — a large popcorn! Given the prices movie theaters charge for concessions, that’s almost a good deal!

While I sincerely doubt anyone will pay $1,250 per seat to see Avengers: Endgame on opening night in Illinois, this is far from the only such listing. Someone in Los Angeles is asking for $700 for a ticket to the deranged 22-movie Marvel Marathon preceding the Endgame premiere. Or you can buy it now for $910 — plus $5.00 shipping. Imagine charging someone $900 for a movie ticket and then being like “Nah bro, you gotta cover the shipping too.”

A ticket for just Avengers: Endgame in Gainseville, Georgia could set you back $90 — or if you are worried about heavy bidding you could scoop it up immediately for $300. Again, there’s a shipping cost. $3.78!

Look, I tried and failed to get Avengers: Endgame tickets that first night. I feel your pain, Marvel dorks. But this is just too much money! The movie will be out for weeks and months after it opens on April 26. If you see someone actually buy an Endgame ticket for one of these exorbitant prices, please let me know. I just have to see it with my own eyes.