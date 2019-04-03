How Stressed Out is New York Compared to Other States?

Financial services website WalletHub has completed its annual study and released 2019's Most & Least Stressed States .

New York is in the top third when it comes to Most Stressed, where it ranked 21st overall. Even worse, New York was 10th in Workplace Stress and 16th in Money-Related Stress. Factors studied included "average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep."

One area in which the Empire State finished very poorly was Affordable Housing, where only Hawaii and California had lower scores.

As for the overall rankings, Louisiana was Most Stressed and Minnesota was Least.

Here in Central New York, we may not be subjected to the same types of stress and levels of stress endured in other parts of the state. Our commute times are brief and our biggest headaches sometimes seem to be associated with the never-ending saga of dealing with the inclement weather conditions.